The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation announced that the Birkie Trail Run half marathon, part of Birkie Trail Run Festival events on Sept.25, has again been named the USA Track and Field (USATF) Half Marathon National Trail Run Championship.

Elite athletes from across the nation and citizen runners alike will participate in the race. The USATF is track and field’s national governing body. Registration is open for the Birkie Trail Run Festival at www.Birkie.com.

