...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
During a March 21 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a Birchwood woman, Kena Marie Baird, received a stayed prison sentence and was placed on 10 years of probation for possessing 13.9 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by her on Highway F in the Town of Edgewater March 21, 2021.
A sentence of 10 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision was imposed but stayed, and Baird, 41, of 15554 Lake Street, Birchwood, was placed on 10 years of probation for possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in by Judge Steven P. Anderson.
