During a March 21 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a Birchwood woman, Kena Marie Baird, received a stayed prison sentence and was placed on 10 years of probation for possessing 13.9 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by her on Highway F in the Town of Edgewater March 21, 2021.

A sentence of 10 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision was imposed but stayed, and Baird, 41, of 15554 Lake Street, Birchwood, was placed on 10 years of probation for possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in by Judge Steven P. Anderson.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments