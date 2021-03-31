A Birchwood woman was arrested by Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies March 21 for possessing 394 grams (13.9 ounces) of methamphetamine plus hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.

On Sunday, March 21, Sawyer County deputies were investigating illegal drug activity, including a residence on Highway F in the Town of Edgewater they knew to be frequented by drug users. At 12:25 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling south on Highway F.

