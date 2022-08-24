Timber Bay in Birchwood continued its journey toward building a new youth recreation center on Saturday at its second-annual fundraiser, Timber Bay Fest. But it still has miles to go before reaching its destination.

Timber Bay is a faith-based, non-denominational program that mentors youth from first through 12th grade and on into young adulthood. The chapter in Birchwood is the only Wisconsin site, while the other 10 reside in Minnesota.

