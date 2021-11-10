Birchwood Bobcats Hall of Fame inductees are: (Standing, L-R) Greg Robotka, John Fish, Steve Bethke, Dick Zemaitis, Mike Paul, Rick Roppe, Scott Roppe, Mark Roppe, Tim Lee, Mike Robotka, Lisa Lee, Bob Ellerbruch, Fred Stowe, Butch Rieschl, Bob Longacre; and (seated, L-R) Mary Helen Drew for the late Dave Drew, Lisa Longacre, Dory Forward for the late Kurt Forward, Bob Lewis and Gladys Roux.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Birchwood Bobcat Riders Snowmobile and ATV Club hosted a dinner and induction ceremony at the clubhouse for a newly created club Hall of Fame.
Forty-one people were recognized for their service to the current club, along with those who founded the Birchwood Bobcat Sledders and the Birchwood ATV club. The two clubs merged in 2013. Of the 31 inductees who are still living, 18 were in attendance as well as the wives of two who are deceased.
