The Birchwood School District is starting the registration process for the 2022-2023 school year for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students for Birchwood Elementary School, Birchwood Public Montessori and Bobcat Virtual Academy.

To register for 4-year-old kindergarten, children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022; to register for 5-year-old kindergarten, children must 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. To register for either, parents should:

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments