MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers faced bipartisan calls Thursday to fire the staffer who secretly recorded a private telephone meeting between the governor and Republican legislative leaders last month.

The May 14 meeting between Evers and Republicans focused on the path forward after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state's stay-at-home order. Evers wouldn't say what action, if any, was being taken against his staff member who recorded it. Audio of the call was released under an open records request.

