...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, WASHBURN, SAWYER AND PRICE
COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND
AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Bills' gain after Buffalo signed receiver Jake Kumerow to its practice squad on Tuesday, three days after he was cut by the Packers.
The Packers' decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow "super reliable" while discussing Green Bay's receivers.
