Two hundred anglers will enjoy fishing, camaraderie, food and thousands of dollars in prizes Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 8-11, during the 22nd catch-and-release Big Chip Musky Hunt hosted by the Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association.

New this year is a “Muskies and Mulligans” golf scramble at Hayward Golf Club Wednesday, Sept. 8. With 200 entrants in the Musky Hunt, Muskies and Mulligans will be limited to a field of 60 golfers. Each twosome must have at least one Musky Hunt entrant.

