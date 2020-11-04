Trump and Biden

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

 Associated Press

MADISON — Joe Biden narrowly won Wisconsin on Wednesday, a key victory for the Democrat that President Donald Trump’s campaign promised would be immediately subject to a recount.

The presidential race was still undecided because neither candidate had reached the required 270 electoral votes. Biden captured Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes, or about six-tenths of a percentage point, based on unofficial results. That gave him 10 more electoral votes.

