...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will likely remain above
freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Bernice B. Schaaf, age 100, of Hayward, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI.
Bernice Betty Hudson was born August 30, 1922, the daughter of Frank Lester and Albertha (Verhey) Hudson. She was united in marriage to Pershing Schaaf on December 23, 1944. At that time Pershing was an Aviation Machinist Mate in the Navy stationed in Norman, OK where he was an instructor on Navy aircraft. After being in the service, they lived in Minneapolis, MN a few years and then moved to the Seeley, WI area when their son Lester was five years old. In addition to raising her family of three children, she had been a mechanic at Northwest Airlines in St. Paul, MN working on B-24s and B-25s during World War II. (She was a Rosie!) She met Pershing who was a crew chief while working there.
