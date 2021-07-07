Working on an Eagle Scout community project

Ben Munich cuts debris and stray branches off the Smith Lake Creek trail on Saturday, June 19. Behind him is Robert Miles, assistant scout master for Troop 70, and Ben’s father, Charlie Munich, and another unidentified volunteer further away.

 Photo by Frank Zufall

The Smith Lake Creek walking path, the trail between Nyman and Minnie avenues on the west side of the creek in Hayward, is much easier to walk these days, thanks to Ben Munich and scouts from Troop 70 and other volunteers.

On Saturday, June 19, Munich was out working on his Eagle Scout Community Project, which was to clear debris and lay down wood chips on the ground. Several others joined Munich that day, including Scout Master Rob Susedik and Assistant Scout Master Robert Miles and others.

