Ben Munich cuts debris and stray branches off the Smith Lake Creek trail on Saturday, June 19. Behind him is Robert Miles, assistant scout master for Troop 70, and Ben’s father, Charlie Munich, and another unidentified volunteer further away.
The Smith Lake Creek walking path, the trail between Nyman and Minnie avenues on the west side of the creek in Hayward, is much easier to walk these days, thanks to Ben Munich and scouts from Troop 70 and other volunteers.
On Saturday, June 19, Munich was out working on his Eagle Scout Community Project, which was to clear debris and lay down wood chips on the ground. Several others joined Munich that day, including Scout Master Rob Susedik and Assistant Scout Master Robert Miles and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.