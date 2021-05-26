The Hayward Hurricanes baseball team sustained two losses to the Cumberland Beavers at Larry Somerville Field Saturday, May 22, to even their season record at 7-7.

In game one, Cumberland edged the Canes 7-6. Starting pitcher Derrick Miller tossed 2½ innings, with four hits, four earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Adam King pitched 2-1/3 innings and took the loss, with three hits, two earned runs and one strikeout. Zach Roach finished up, throwing 2-1/3 innings, with two hits, one earned run, seven walks and two strikeouts.

