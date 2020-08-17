Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson sentenced Mathew Lauseng on Friday to 35 years in prison for the second-degree sexual assault of a child and delivering marijuana to a minor.

Lauseng, whose only recorded address is at the Bayfield County Jail, was convicted after a three-day trial in May. It was the first trial held in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

