Melissa Gillett, Barron Electric’s member technology coordinator, presents 250 pounds of potatoes to the Hayward Community Food Shelf, represented by Laurie Kennedy.

For the eighth consecutive year, Barron Electric Cooperative employees teamed up with member Nuto Farms to deliver over 3,200 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in northwestern Wisconsin.

Pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner and Turtle Lake received the donations.

