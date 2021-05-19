The Hayward Wolfpack FC soccer club dropped its first league game of the year in a 3-2 loss to Barron Soccer Team Sunday, May 16, in Barron.

The Wolfpack opened the scoring in the second minute when Yabkal Demelash converted a penalty kick after a Barron handball infraction. Demelash would score his second goal 11 minutes later.

