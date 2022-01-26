Bantam tourney champs

Hayward Bantams team members include: Goalies (front) Gavin Hand and MaKenna Hutchison; Middle: (high school helper) Sam Schmidt Darren Clifford, Coach Nick Sutton George Taylor, Liam Aldoff, Kaydon Kennell, Keegan Walsh, Charles Egger, Trace Marino, Trent Sjostrom, Connor Judy, Kaleb Rasmussen, Nathan Lindsay; and (back row) Marshall Cooper and Ted Winter. Not pictured, Coach Shane Marino.

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Bantams hockey team won the championship of their home Chiller Challenge tournament Jan. 15-16.

Hayward played Ashland in game one and beat them in overtime. Scoring the first goal for Hayward was George Taylor with an assist from Trent Sjostrom. Kaleb Rasmussen scored the second goal with an assist from Marshall Cooper. The overtime goal came from Liam Aldoff, assisted by Kaydon Kennell.

