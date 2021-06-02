Chris Ruckdaschel, excutive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce along with Brianna McKenzie, event and development director for the chamber, offer Alyssa Menigo, project manager of the new Backroads Coffee drive thru a “First Dollar of Clear Profit” plaque during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 26. In the drive thru window is barista Shalynn Peterson.
Alyssa Menigo, project manager of the Backroads Coffee drive thru on County Highway B, hands a drink off to a customer in a vehicle.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Chris Ruckdaschel, excutive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce along with Brianna McKenzie, event and development director for the chamber, offer Alyssa Menigo, project manager of the new Backroads Coffee drive thru a “First Dollar of Clear Profit” plaque during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 26. In the drive thru window is barista Shalynn Peterson.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Steve Gerich parked and walked up to the drive up window to order and receive his drink from project manager Alyssa Menigo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.