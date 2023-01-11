Siren Meeting

Miss Snowflake Rachyl Burzinski (left) talks with newly elected 25th District State Senator Romaine Quinn of Rice Lake and Sawyer County Supervisor Stacey Hessel of Hayward.

 Photo submitted

As all my snowmobile friends were enjoying our beautiful Sawyer County trails this weekend, Jan. 6-8, I was at the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Club’s (AWSC) winter directors meeting in Siren, hosted by the Burnett County AWSC members.

This group knows how to combine fun with business. They put together a busy weekend of sledding the Burnett country trails, visiting the quaint shops and businesses of Siren, a Saturday night dinner and finishing with the Sunday directors meeting.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments