The Stone Lake and Birchwood area historical societies will sponsor a presentation by author Ron Arthur at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Stone Lake Lions Community Center.

Arthur will speak on “Knapp, Stout & Company — the largest lumber company in the world,” and on the development of the rustic Adirondack-style resort Known as Stout’s Island Lodge, built by Frank Stout on Red Cedar Lake, named by its owner as “The Island of Happy Days.”

