Minnesota explorer and author Natalie Warren will share the inside story of the paddling adventure of a lifetime from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at The Park Center in Hayward.

A lifelong paddler and river lover, Warren will discuss the practicalities of planning a canoe expedition and will share stories of the pleasures, perils and enduring wonders of the wilderness. In her book, “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic,” Warren tells the story of a modern journey along the water route first made famous by the late broadcast journalist Eric Sevareid in his 1935 classic “Canoeing with the Cree,” and the relationships with places and people she built along the way.

