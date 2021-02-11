With daytime high temperatures staying below zero this past week, combined with the effects of the global pandemic, many people have developed a bad case of cabin fever, which Merriam-Webster defines as “extreme irritability and restlessness from living in isolation or a confined indoor area for a prolonged time.”

But help is on the way. Redbery Books in downtown Cable has created one form of relief that will unite readers and writers for four evenings of literary fun: the Cabin Fever Author Talks. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 11, Redbery Books will host a series of Zoom meetings featuring some of the favorite regional authors who will talk about their work and invite participants to ask questions.

