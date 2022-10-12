...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Once you have assembled all the ingredients, one of the quickest, versatile and most economical meals is a stir-fry. This classic, adapted from Leeann Chin, uses beef and broccoli, but green beans, bok choy, celery, asparagus, zucchini and pea pods also make a delicious combination. A boneless New York strip we recently pan seared was less than “prime” as the label said and was much too chewy. Thankfully it was cooked to medium-rare and had a nice crust, so I popped leftovers into the freezer for about 15 minutes and with my sharpest knife, sliced it across the grain as thinly as possible and marinated it as suggested, to successfully rescue the beef. If you haven’t yet used dried mushrooms, this is a great chance to get authentic. This basic method also works well using chicken, turkey, pork, tofu or seafood.
