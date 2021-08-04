The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library offers a variety of excellent Summer Reading “Tails and Tales” activities to enjoy from now through the third week in August.
The weekly Outdoor Storytime with Nina from Northwest Connection Family Resources is held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday mornings, and “Storytime with Paul and Judy” can be heard at 10:30 a.m. Fridays on WOJB 88.9 FM radio (also streaming at WOJB.org). And don’t forget, any of the four weeks of Page Turner Animal Adventures-Virtual Summer Reading Library Program are available anytime on the library website through the end of August.
