The Bass Lake Fireman’s Fest will return this year, on Saturday, August 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 14412 W County Rd K in Hayward.

There are lots of family fun events, including Ducky Door Prize drawing, s’mores, Smokey the Bear visits, a scavenger hunt, balloons and popcorn, fire truck fun, coloring contest and a watermelon eating contest.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments