MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lottery sales increased nearly 7% over the last fiscal year, according to an audit released Wednesday.

The Legislative Audit Bureau's report found that ticket sales increased from $667.4 million in fiscal year 2017-18 to $713.1 million in fiscal year 2018-19. Operating expenses grew at roughly the same rate, from $487.2 million to $520.8 million.

