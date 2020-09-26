MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fewer than 1% of calls from Wisconsin residents seeking unemployment benefits amid the early months of the coronavirus pandemic got answered as newly jobless workers were unable to get through to call centers, an audit released Friday shows.
The analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found that 93.3% of the 41 million calls to the state Department of Workforce Development unemployment call centers between March 15 and June 30 were blocked, or callers received busy signals. About 6% of callers hung up before reaching anyone and only 0.5% of calls were ultimately answered.
