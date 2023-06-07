...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
This is Trail 31 in Seeley Hills. Last weekend, it was a dry and dusty trail where Columnist Cathy LaReau was working on replacing trail signs.
June must be masquerading as August this year — these endless, scorching hot days coupled with the bumper crop of mosquitoes makes it seem more like late summer than June. Looking around my yard at the tenacious weeds beginning to shoot up above the dry grass like it was August, only completes the deception.
Between state ATV registrations and sold out of state trail passes, we have 500,000 ATVers in Wisconsin. Currently, well over a quarter of Sawyer County residents own a registered ATV. And that isn’t counting our second-home owners, many who register their ATVs at their primary home address but keep them in Sawyer County so they can ride.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
