This is Trail 31 in Seeley Hills. Last weekend, it was a dry and dusty trail where Columnist Cathy LaReau was working on replacing trail signs.

 Photo by Cathy LaReau

June must be masquerading as August this year — these endless, scorching hot days coupled with the bumper crop of mosquitoes makes it seem more like late summer than June. Looking around my yard at the tenacious weeds beginning to shoot up above the dry grass like it was August, only completes the deception.

Between state ATV registrations and sold out of state trail passes, we have 500,000 ATVers in Wisconsin. Currently, well over a quarter of Sawyer County residents own a registered ATV. And that isn’t counting our second-home owners, many who register their ATVs at their primary home address but keep them in Sawyer County so they can ride.

