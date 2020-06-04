MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin man whose criminal case was featured in Netlfix's "Making a Murderer" documentary has contracted COVID-19 in prison, his attorney said Wednesday.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Steven Avery has the disease but is expected to fully recover. She said in an email to The Associated Press that Avery, 57, is suffering only mild symptoms and is expected to recover.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments