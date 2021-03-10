Hayward area gymnasts Ruby Arnett and Arnica North competed for the Deutsch’s Gymnastics Kipsters in the Lumber Jill meet at Chippewa Falls Feb. 20-21.

In the Level 3 (Junior) division, Ruby earned an all-round score of 33.55 points (personal best) to place third. She scored 8.65 points (personal best) in the vault, 7.1 points in the bars, 9.1 in the beam an 8.7 in the floor exercise. Her beam and floor scores were both personal bests and earned team points.

