Hayward area gymnasts Ruby Arnett and Arnica North competed for the Deutsch’s Gymnastics Kipsters in the Lumber Jill meet at Chippewa Falls Feb. 20-21.
In the Level 3 (Junior) division, Ruby earned an all-round score of 33.55 points (personal best) to place third. She scored 8.65 points (personal best) in the vault, 7.1 points in the bars, 9.1 in the beam an 8.7 in the floor exercise. Her beam and floor scores were both personal bests and earned team points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.