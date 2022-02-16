Josh Passolt, a forward on the Western Michigan University Hockey team, picked up his 100th career point against Colorado College on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Broncos won both games on Friday and Saturday night versus the Colorado College Tigers.
Passolt is one of 62 players in the Western Michigan Bronco hockey program to achieve this milestone. The son of John and Rhonda Passolt, he is majoring in finance with a minor in economics.
A questions for "Sawyer County Readers" on how they have been part of past American Birkebeiner ski events that happen late Februay in Bayfield and Sawyer County, including a finish in downtown Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.