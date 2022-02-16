Josh Passolt, a forward on the Western Michigan University Hockey team, picked up his 100th career point against Colorado College on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Broncos won both games on Friday and Saturday night versus the Colorado College Tigers.

Passolt is one of 62 players in the Western Michigan Bronco hockey program to achieve this milestone. The son of John and Rhonda Passolt, he is majoring in finance with a minor in economics.

