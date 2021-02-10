Hayward area gymnast Arnica North competed for the Kipsters out of Deutsch’s Gymnastics in Rice Lake in the M & M Classic Invite Jan. 28-31 at West Allis. Competing for the first time in Level 6 (age 12 and over), she compiled an all-around score of 29.525 points, including an 8.65 in the vault, 6.1 in the bars, 6.975 in the beam and 7.8 in the floor exercise. She scored team points in the vault and floor exercise.
