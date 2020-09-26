A closure order affecting bars in and around the city of Ashland has been rescinded because proper notice to the public was not given before county officials issued the requirement to close bars at one minute after midnight Friday morning.
According to County Administrator Clark Schroeder, the order closing the bars was reversed because the county failed to follow state notification requirements in issuing the order.
