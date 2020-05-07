State Sen. Janet Bewley and the folks she serves back home are hoping that her new position leading the Senate’s Democratic caucus will bring increased attention and recognition to the challenges of the Northwoods.

“It’s wonderful for the rural north — the communities that typically feel they don’t get what the rest of the state gets,” Bewley said. “I get to educate my colleagues in Madison, because of my leadership roles on the issues that are not just in the lower two-thirds of the state, but what is going on in the northern third, what is going on in forgotten rural communities that don’t have the dense populations of the larger cities. It will give me an opportunity to shine a light on things that I might not have had before.”

