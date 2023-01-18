kempcke

Art Kempcke, age 93, died December 1 holding the hand of MaryAnn, his wife of 65 years, with loving family members by his side.

Art was born October 19, 1929, to William and Margaret Kempcke in eastern Nebraska. Raised in a farming family during the depression, he learned mechanical and carpentry skills that served him well throughout his life of integrity, service and faith. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree from U of Minnesota in 1964, and his work gave him the opportunity for global travel. Always curious, he marveled that he, a farm kid from Nebraska, got to experience so much of the world, including family camping trips across the US and Canada.

