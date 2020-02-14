I recently traveled down to Madison with the Heart of the North lobbying group. The group was made up of students and community members from the counties of Barron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn. We had an early start to the morning with our 6 a.m. departure from the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce. We went to the Capitol in Madison with the goal of lobbying for important issues for our area. Prior to our trip to Madison, the Heart of the North lobbying group met twice to prepare for the trip.
There were eight high school lobbyists who came on the trip: three from Rice Lake, two from Winter, one from Ladysmith, one from Cameron and one from Spooner. We were broken into committees of economic development, education, transportation and tourism. I was on the education committee.
