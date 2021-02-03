During a Jan.29 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court before Judge John Yackel, Robert Lee Kirk, 40, 13423 Indian Lake Road, Hayward, was sentenced to six years in prison plus six years extended supervision for possession of 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver as a repeat offender.
On May 4, 2020, officers ordered Kirk out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the AmeriVu Motel in Hayward. They searched his backpack and found drug paraphernalia plus 28 grams of meth. Officers also searched a motel room and found 0.5 gram of meth plus drug paraphernalia.
