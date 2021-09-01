The weather once again gave the Wednesday morning Hayward Golf Club ladies league a beautiful day for golf. The winners of the day were Cheryl Treland and Michele Lambert with scores of 40. Scoring low net were Michele Lambert, Nancy Nelson and Vickie McGregor. Birdies: Ginger Strom No. 14, Kathy Kuchler No. 8 and Nancy Rubenstein No. 14. CTP: Dawn Toft No. 3 and Cheryl Treland No. 8.
A question about the recent decision on Aug. 23 by the Hayward Area School District's Board of Education's decision to reverse its Aug. 16 decision that required mask wearing until Oct. 18 to making mask wearing optional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.