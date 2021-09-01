The weather once again gave the Wednesday morning Hayward Golf Club ladies league a beautiful day for golf. The winners of the day were Cheryl Treland and Michele Lambert with scores of 40. Scoring low net were Michele Lambert, Nancy Nelson and Vickie McGregor. Birdies: Ginger Strom No. 14, Kathy Kuchler No. 8 and Nancy Rubenstein No. 14. CTP: Dawn Toft No. 3 and Cheryl Treland No. 8.

Chip-ins: Ginger Strom No. 4, Betz Latsch No. 16, Nancy Rubenstein No. 14 and Mickie Richards No. 17.

