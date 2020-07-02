Golf

What a beautiful day in the neighborhood for the Hayward Ladies Golf League on June 24. The game of the day was Three Blind Mice. The winners in the Championship Flight were: Tali Johnson (gross), Cindy Storm (net); First Flight: Shirley Redmond (gross), Johnne Winter (net); Second Flight: Ginny Herman (gross), Mimi Kron (net). 

Only one birdie was reported with Shirley Redmond getting it on #15. The chip in pot was shared by: Ginny Herman (#7), Judy Kjelstad (#9), Shirley Redmond (#15) and Kay Moe (#3). Lots of great conversation, food and refreshments were enjoyed by many of the ladies after play.

