The Hayward Golf Club Ladies Wednesday Morning Golf League game of the day on July 21 was Red, White and Blue. Winners for the day: Blue Tees: Tali Johnson, first (103), Diane Ksiazyk, second (104); White Tees: Marlene Tremblay, first (103); Pat Patko, second; Mary Roberts third (108); Red Tees: Ginny Herman, first (107), Karen Scheldroup, second (110). Birdies: Pat Patko No. 14; chip-ins: Dawn Toft No. 8, Mary Roberts No. 5; CTP: Mickie Richards No. 8 and No. 14.
Twenty-four members of the Big Fish Golf Ladies 9 Hole League enjoyed a cool round on the back nine on July 21. Proxy winners were Linda Anderson with the longest putt on No. 14, and Linda Ellwein with the closest chip on No. 15. Others who enjoyed some good shots were Jan Wilson with a chip-in on No. 10, Karen Berg with a chip-in on No. 15, and Diane Stangl with a birdie on No. 16.
