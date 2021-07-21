The Hayward Golf Club Wednesday morningLadies Golf League had a beautiful day for golf with the game of the day being Blind Partners. The winners were: First place, Shannon Blegen and Pat Gleason with a 146; second, Nancy Nelson and Shirley Redmond with a 148; and third, Kay Moe and Diana Ksiazyk with a 151.

Birdies of the day: Kay Moe No. 3, Shannon Blegen No. 1 and Dawn Toft No. 8. Chip-ins: Karen Scheldroup No. 13, Millie Merk No. 17, Judy Kjelstad No. 12, Ginny Herman No. 1 and Kathy Mathias No. 2. Closest to the Pin: Kathy Kuchler No. 14 and Shannon Blegen No. 3.

