The Hayward Golf Club Wednesday morningLadies Golf League had a beautiful day for golf with the game of the day being Blind Partners. The winners were: First place, Shannon Blegen and Pat Gleason with a 146; second, Nancy Nelson and Shirley Redmond with a 148; and third, Kay Moe and Diana Ksiazyk with a 151.
Birdies of the day: Kay Moe No. 3, Shannon Blegen No. 1 and Dawn Toft No. 8. Chip-ins: Karen Scheldroup No. 13, Millie Merk No. 17, Judy Kjelstad No. 12, Ginny Herman No. 1 and Kathy Mathias No. 2. Closest to the Pin: Kathy Kuchler No. 14 and Shannon Blegen No. 3.
A poll concerning whether a congressional investigation should be held concerning the January 6 riot/demonstration at the US Capital, the day the US House of Representatives and US Senate met to certify the Electoral College votes that determines presidential election winner.
