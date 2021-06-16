The Hayward Lions Club Big Cup benefit was held at Hayward Golf Club Friday, June 11. The first place team in each flight was: Flight 1—Bill Lancaster, Carl Stokes, Bill Watson, John Mertz, 54; Flight 2—Chuck Aubart, Cliff Williams, Tom Danczyk, John Danczyk, 61; Flight 3—Gary Nelson, Derek Winter, Sam Winter, Steve Hand, 66.
Weather was beautiful fpr the Ladies Golf League at Hayward Golf Club Wednesday, June 9. The game of the day was dots and putts: Winning the honors were: Closest to the Pin: Ginger Strom, No. 14 and Shannon Blegen No. 3; Chip-ins: Michele Fleszar, No. 15, and Kathy Mathis. No. 10 and No. 16; Birdie: Shirley Redmond, No.8; Dots first place: Cathy Hauschidt with 14 dots; second place: four-way tie with 13 dots each: Nancy Rubeinstein, Betz Latsch, Shirley Redmond and Diane Utzig; Putts: five way tie with 32 putts each — Nancy Nelson, Claudia Methvan, Mary Jo Link, Shirley Redmond and Sandy Swanson.
