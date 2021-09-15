The Big Fish Golf Ladies 9 Hole League wrapped up its 2021 season with a fun tournament and banquet on Sept. 8. The winning members for the nine-hole scramble were Jo Chalgren, Marilyn Morgan and Tracy Maline. A taco bar lunch was provided by Big Fish, followed by the awards presentation.
2021 year end results included: League Champion, with low gross, Linda Anderson, who also had the fewest putts; highest number of drives in the fairway, Diane Robinson; best scores per hole on the front nine, Carolyn Ascher; best scores per hole on the back nine, Linda Anderson; most improved through the season, Karen Fiala; and a Hole-in-One prize, Twila Kaiser.
