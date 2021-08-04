The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a charity golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 14, at Lakeview Golf & Pizza. The $35 entry fee includes green fees, prizes and pizza. There will be shotgun starts at 9 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. Individuals and teams are welcome. For information and tickets, call Lakeview Golf at (715) 462-3787, St. Joseph’s Church at (715) 634-2867 or Al Stawicki at (715) 794-2397. The deadline for sign-up is Aug. 10.

The Hayward Golf Club Ladies Wednesday League game of the day was fairway shots, putts and on the green in regulation. The winners of the day were: Ginger Strom with 13 points and Tali Johnson, Deb DeGrio and Johnne Winter, all with 12 points. Chip-ins: Marlene Tremblay on No. 16; CTP: Tali Johnson on No. 12, Ginger Strom, No. 3.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments