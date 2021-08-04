The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a charity golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 14, at Lakeview Golf & Pizza. The $35 entry fee includes green fees, prizes and pizza. There will be shotgun starts at 9 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. Individuals and teams are welcome. For information and tickets, call Lakeview Golf at (715) 462-3787, St. Joseph’s Church at (715) 634-2867 or Al Stawicki at (715) 794-2397. The deadline for sign-up is Aug. 10.
The Hayward Golf Club Ladies Wednesday League game of the day was fairway shots, putts and on the green in regulation. The winners of the day were: Ginger Strom with 13 points and Tali Johnson, Deb DeGrio and Johnne Winter, all with 12 points. Chip-ins: Marlene Tremblay on No. 16; CTP: Tali Johnson on No. 12, Ginger Strom, No. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.