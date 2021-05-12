The Lakeview Golf & Pizza Friday Morning Ladies’ Golf League braved some chilly temperatures and brisk winds on opening day, Friday, May 7. Yvonne Bailen took first place, Kathy Manders came in second and Carmen Moeller (aka Carmen Syverson) came in third. Louise Henk took home the low putt honors for the day.
The next outing will be Friday, May 14. The game for the day will be playing a round of golf using only two clubs and a putter.
