Lakewoods Forest Ridges will host the 23rd annual Multiple Sclerosis Golf Tournament and first annual Health and Wellness Golf Benefit Friday, July 16. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. For details, visit the Lakewoods Resort webpage.
The Hayward Golf Club Ladies Golf League had a beautiful Wednesday for golf. First round of match play was completed with the second round in the next month. Chip-ins: Vicki McGregor No. 8, Mickie Richards No.18, Shirley Redmond No.16 and Brenda Flayton No. 8; Longest putt on No. 4 was taken by Johnne Winter. Closest to the pin No. 14 was Linda Klett.
