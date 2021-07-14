The Hayward Golf Club Ladies League held its annual Flag Day July 7, with golfers decked in red, white and blue. Winners bringing in their flags were Mary Roberts, Pat Gleason, Kay Moe, Brenda Landgrebe, Cathy Hauschildt and Vickie McGregor.
Brenda Landgrebe on No. 12 and Michele Fleszar on No. 8 shared the pot for Closest to the Pin. Cathy Hauschildt had the only chip-in of the day, as well as the only birdie. Dawn Toft was the winner of the raffle for a $25 gift certificate to the Pro Shop.
