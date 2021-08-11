Storms held off for the Big Fish 9 Hole League on July 28, and 22 ladies enjoyed play on the front nine, followed by lunch at Mulligan’s. Proxy winners were Madeleine Kaye with longest putt on No. 1, and Tracy Maline with closest to the pin on No. 3. Tracy Maline also had a birdie on No .3, and Laura Taylor had a birdie on No. 6.

The beautiful back nine was played on Aug. 4 by 27 members. Linda Ellwein had the longest drive on No. 13, and Gayle Anderson had closest to the pin on No. 16. Gayle also had a birdie on No. 16, and Janice Fryklund had a birdie on No .10.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments