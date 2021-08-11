Storms held off for the Big Fish 9 Hole League on July 28, and 22 ladies enjoyed play on the front nine, followed by lunch at Mulligan’s. Proxy winners were Madeleine Kaye with longest putt on No. 1, and Tracy Maline with closest to the pin on No. 3. Tracy Maline also had a birdie on No .3, and Laura Taylor had a birdie on No. 6.
The beautiful back nine was played on Aug. 4 by 27 members. Linda Ellwein had the longest drive on No. 13, and Gayle Anderson had closest to the pin on No. 16. Gayle also had a birdie on No. 16, and Janice Fryklund had a birdie on No .10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.