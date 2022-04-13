HAYWARD — While spring is always much-welcomed after Wisconsin’s long winters, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds residents that seasonal warm and dry conditions can result in increased wildfire activity.

“Weather is the single most important factor influencing how fires start and spread. Temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation are the key weather components that determine the daily fire danger,” said Andy Wilcox, DNR forest ranger in Bayfield.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments