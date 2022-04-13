HAYWARD — While spring is always much-welcomed after Wisconsin’s long winters, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds residents that seasonal warm and dry conditions can result in increased wildfire activity.
“Weather is the single most important factor influencing how fires start and spread. Temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation are the key weather components that determine the daily fire danger,” said Andy Wilcox, DNR forest ranger in Bayfield.
Since 2021, Sawyer County has designated $1.1 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars toward supporting five broadband expansion projects, each seeking Wisconsin Public Service (PSC) grants. Two county project were approved by the PSC in 2021 committing $500,000 of county ARPA dollars, and another $600,000 has been designated toward three project for a cumulative $16 million of expansion if approved by the PSC in 2022. County support is considered critical in attracting the PSC grants. The Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SC/LCOEDU) has been screening the applications from telecommunication companies applying for PSC grants and making recommendations to the county. There is now question from Town of Draper officials whether the process of screening is transparent and if all applications have been openly screened and discussed, including one from a company called LTD, which says it wants to wire the Town of Draper. What do you think?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.