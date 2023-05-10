Seven Hayward High School Advance Placement (AP) art students — six seniors and one junior — shared a piece from their portfolio they completed on May 2.

They include seniors Camilla Bonicatto, Greta Frane, Halle Teran, Jake Rohel, Maekayla Cadotte and Nyla Connell and junior Robert Egger.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments